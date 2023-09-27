Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Asian Games: Indian men secure quarterfinal place in basketball 3x3 quarterfinal

Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon scored a maximum of 10 points in the match and helped India beat Macao 21-12.
Last Updated 27 September 2023, 09:39 IST

Follow Us

The Indian men's 3x3 basketball team continued its winning streak, progressing to the quarterfinal with a dominating win over Macao in a Pool C game at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon scored a maximum of 10 points in the match and helped India beat Macao 21-12.

Macao's only positive in the match was Hou In Ho, who scored five points in the match.

India had previously defeated Malaysia by 20-16 on the first day of the event.

India will face last-edition gold medallist China in their next match on Friday, while the women will take on China later in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 September 2023, 09:39 IST)
Sports NewsAsian GamesBasketball

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT