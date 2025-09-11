Menu
VP-elect C P Radhakrishnan demits office as Maharashtra Governor: Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge functions of the Governor of Maharashtra, in addition to his own duties.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 09:53 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 09:53 IST
