Asian Games: Men's volleyball team goes out of medal hunt

Japan will now face China in the semifinals whereas India will play against either Pakistan or Qatar in fifth-sixth place classification match on Tuesday.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 12:09 IST

Japan pushed Indian men's volleyball team out of the medal race at the Asian Games with a fluent 3-0 win in a cross-group match here on Sunday.

Keihan Takahashi emerged as star performer for Japan by logging 21 points, playing a key role in his team's 25-16 25-18 25-17 victory in one hour and 11 minutes.

Erin Varghese was top scorer for India with eight points.

The Indian team had topped the Group C after winning against Cambodia and South Korea.

(Published 24 September 2023, 12:09 IST)
