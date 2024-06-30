Avinash Sable vows to make amends for past mistakes, hopes for best Olympics

Panchkula (Haryana): A reputed name at home but yet to prove himself as a top performer globally, 3000m steeplechase runner Avinash Sable wants to make amends for mistakes he has committed in the last few years and deliver a memorable show at the upcoming Paris Olympics with a different approach.

Having taken to running in 2015, Sable has broken national records almost at will in the past. He has also won a gold medal at the Asian Games in 2023 and a silver in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

But the Paris Olympics could be his last shot at redemption on the global stage for Sable, who turns 30 in September. He will be nearing 34 at the next Olympics in the USA.