Bangalore Derby: Depleted field hopes to entertain

Yet another Bangalore Derby is upon us, but the festivities which usually accompany the blue-riband event seem to be missing.

While the crowds will betray that fact when they assemble in their finest at the Bangalore Turf Club on Thursday, those in the know were reasonably certain that the runners for this 2400-metre event are not at their best or even the best.

All things considered, Satish Narredu’s consistent colt - Ashwa Magadheera - is the one heavily fancied to take home the honours with star jockey Suraj Narredu on its back. And to think the trainer isn’t even featuring his best horse - Shamrock - for the fourth classic of the winter season.

“We would have fielded Shamrock (winner of the Bangalore 2000 Guineas recently), but there isn’t enough time to prepare the horse for the next race,” revealed Suraj.

What the winningest jockey in Indian history is referring to is the upcoming Indian Derby to be held in Mumbai.

With the most prestigious race in India to be run on February 1, trainers have decided to hold back their best horses, and slot in their next-best options for the race in Bengaluru.

“It takes a horse about two days to recover from a 2400-metre race,” says expert trainer Arjun Mangalorkar. “I can’t expect my filly - Mirra who won the Bangalore Oaks recently - to recover and then travel (to Mumbai) and then be ready for the Indian Derby. Obviously, everyone wants their best horse to be ready for the Indian Derby, that’s why this field is depleted.”

Besides Shamrock and Mirra, Once You Go Black - winner of the Mysore Derby - will not feature in the race.

Mangalorkar’s Tranquilo is among the more experienced colts in the field with three wins from seven races, but Trevalius and Prague - in that order - are the ones expected to give Ashwa Magadheera a run for its money.

Trevalius (trained by James McKeown) is to be saddled by YS Srinath, and Prague (trained by Sulaiman Attaollahi) will be ridden by Trevor Patel.

While that’s the bookmakers’ order of preference, Prague’s injury-ridden past and his recent guttural pouch infection could give experienced filly - La Reina - a chance with the top contenders.

La Reina, trained by S Padmanabhan, has won only one of eight races, but the filly has been unlucky in numerous races this season despite going through four jockeys since her first race in January last year.

Given these factors, and his own history of podium performances including four wins from seven races, Ashwa Magadheera should canter home when the 11 runners line up at the starting gates at 4.30 pm.

“It’s a shame that we can’t run our best horses in the second biggest event in the country,” said Satish. “Perhaps, the calendar can be tweaked a bit to give race enthusiasts more to look forward to.”