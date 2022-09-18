Bastianini wins Aragon MotoGP as Quartararo crashes out

Bastianini wins Aragon MotoGP as Quartararo crashes out

It was Marquez's Honda that Quartararo clipped, sending the hapless Frenchman slithering across the track

AFP
AFP, Alcañiz,
  • Sep 18 2022, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2022, 19:44 ist

Enea Bastianini won the Aragon MotoGP with a last lap overtake after drama at the start as world champion Fabio Quartararo crashed out.

Bastianini shaded Francesco Bagnaia after a nerve-jangling duel over the closing laps to deny the factory Ducati rider a fifth straight win by four-tenths of a second

With Quartararo the victim of first lap mayhem Bagnaia moved to within 10 points of Yamaha's defending champion with five races remaining.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro took third at the end of a breathless 15th round of the championship which saw six-time world champion Marc Marquez's hopes of a dream return after 112 days out turn into a nightmare.

It was Marquez's Honda that Quartararo clipped, sending the hapless Frenchman slithering across the track.

Seconds later Honda's Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami also hit the deck, after contact again with Marquez, who was forced to retire with damage to his bike.

Marquez was back for the first time since the Italian MotoGP after further surgery on the right arm he injured in 2020, was forced to retire with damage to his bike.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News

What's Brewing

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

A (biased) history of flavours

A (biased) history of flavours

Coffee couture

Coffee couture

Are uniforms really uniform?

Are uniforms really uniform?

Speaking the queer language

Speaking the queer language

 