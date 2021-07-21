Beijing 2022 winter Games will need spectators: IOC

Beijing 2022 winter Games will need spectators: IOC

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were delayed by a year due to the pandemic

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 21 2021, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 11:32 ist
Empty stands in the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Beijing winter Olympics, which start in less than 200 days, will need spectators to be successful, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday, the day the Tokyo Games kicked off amid empty stands due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We would like to have the international community there," said Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, who heads the IOC's coordination commission, overseeing preparations for the Beijing Games.

"We need very successful Games next year in Beijing. We really need that success for the sake of everybody... for keeping that light of hope really bright and open."

The Beijing Games, set for Feb. 4-20 next year, have yet to launch their ticketing programme, delayed due to the pandemic.

"We need and we want to have spectators," he told an IOC session in the Japanese capital. "We want to have the opportunity for everybody to enjoy the hospitality and enjoy the great Chinese offers," he said.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

The Games, which officially start on Friday but kicked off with some sports on Wednesday, had sold millions of domestic and international tickets, before all spectators were banned from the Games as cases rise in the Japanese capital, currently in a state of emergency.

There is also concern among the local population that the influx of tens of thousands of Games-related athletes, staff, officials and media could turn the Tokyo Olympics into a super-spreader event.

In a recent poll in the Asahi newspaper, 68% of respondents expressed doubt about the ability of Olympic organisers to control infections, with 55% saying they were opposed to the Games going ahead.

Close to 70 Games-related cases have been reported since July 1 in Japan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tokyo Olympics
Olympics 2021
Beijing
IOC
Winter Olympics

What's Brewing

How you can be better protected against Pegasus

How you can be better protected against Pegasus

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

NSO Spyware: Apple devices still safe for most users

NSO Spyware: Apple devices still safe for most users

Netflix’s lead in subscribers is narrowing

Netflix’s lead in subscribers is narrowing

Power Game: Thomas Bach’s iron grip on the Olympics

Power Game: Thomas Bach’s iron grip on the Olympics

DH Toon | Centre's all-weather nationalism

DH Toon | Centre's all-weather nationalism

Artists turn plywood from BLM protests into sculptures

Artists turn plywood from BLM protests into sculptures

 