Boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze medal at Tokyo 2020

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Up against quite literally a bully in the ring, Borgohain was completely out-punched by the gold medal favourite

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 04 2021, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 11:51 ist
Lovlina Borgohain. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli here on Wednesday, bringing an end to the country's campaign in the sport here.

Up against quite literally a bully in the ring, Borgohain was completely out-punched by the gold medal favourite, who produced a thoroughly dominating performance.

The Assam boxer also coped a one point deduction in the second round for not paying attention to the referee's instructions despite a couple of cautions.

Track live updates of Tokyo Olmpics 2020 here

The Indian's start was not all that bad as she stood up to the strong challenge but she came undone after Surmeneli got down to connecting her vicious hooks and body shots.

The third round was especially punishing for Borgohain, who faced two standing eight counts during the bout.

Nonetheless, Borgohain goes home a history-maker as the 23-year-old, who started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, has become only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012).

Hers is also the first Olympic medal in Indian boxing in nine years.

Surmeneli is also 23 and has collected two gold medals this year internationally.

The former middle-weight (75kg) boxer claims to have promised an Olympic medal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan back in 2015 itself.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Lovlina Borgohain
Tokyo 2020
Olympics 2021
Sports News

What's Brewing

South Koreans decode global popularity of K-dramas

South Koreans decode global popularity of K-dramas

Blasts and gunfire rock Afghan capital

Blasts and gunfire rock Afghan capital

Bounce turns old scooters into electric vehicles

Bounce turns old scooters into electric vehicles

Restore mangroves to save Sundarbans

Restore mangroves to save Sundarbans

Why African students overstay in Bengaluru

Why African students overstay in Bengaluru

 