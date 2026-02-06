Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump has no 'formal plans' to deploy ICE at polling sites, White House says

Trump said on Monday that Republicans should 'nationalize' and 'take over' ‌voting in at least 15 unspecified locations, repeating his ⁠false claims that US elections ‌are plagued by widespread fraud.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 00:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 00:24 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpImmigration and Customs Enforcement

Follow us on :

Follow Us