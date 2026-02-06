Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US Treasury's Scott Bessent says further Russian sanctions depend on peace talks

'I will take it under consideration. We will see where the peace ⁠talks go,' Bessent said ⁠at a Senate Banking Committee hearing.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 00:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 00:28 IST
World newsUnited StatesRussia

Follow us on :

Follow Us