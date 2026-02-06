<p>Washington: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday said further US sanctions against Russia depend on talks aimed at ending the nearly four-year-old Ukraine war.</p><p>Bessent, who participated in talks with Russian officials and President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Miami on Saturday, said he would consider new sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet - a step Trump has not taken since returning to office in January 2025.</p><p>"I will take it under consideration. We will see where the peace talks go," Bessent said at a Senate Banking Committee hearing.</p>.Moscow says accusations of Russia-linked cyberattacks at Winter Olympic sites are slander.<p>He said the Trump administration's US sanctions against Russian oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil had helped bring Russia to the negotiating table in the peace talks.</p><p>Asked what role Kushner was taking in the Russia talks, Bessent said that he believed President Trump's son-in-law was acting as a special envoy and an interlocutor in the talks</p><p>Democratic Senator Andy Kim said the involvement of Trump family members without official positions could raise conflicts of interest.</p>