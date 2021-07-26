Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold, defends title

Britain's Peaty wins 100m breaststroke gold to defend Olympic title

Looking exhausted but ecstatic, he bowed to the stadium when he climbed out of the pool

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 26 2021, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 09:49 ist
Britain's Adam Peaty celebrates winning to take gold in the final of the men's 100m breaststroke swimming event. Credit: AFP Photo

Adam Peaty became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title Monday when he claimed gold in the 100m breaststroke, clocking the fifth-fastest time in history.

The 26-year-old powered to the line in 57.37sec ahead of Dutchman Arno Kamminga (58.00), the only other swimmer besides Peaty to ever go under 58 seconds. Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi took bronze in 58.33.

Looking exhausted but ecstatic, he bowed to the stadium when he climbed out of the pool.

The unstoppable Peaty turned at the halfway mark in 26.73 and despite no crowds at the Tokyo Aquatic Center to cheer him on he was never threatened.

Peaty first broke the world record at the 2015 British championships. In 2019 he became the first man to break through the 57-second barrier.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tokyo 2020
Olympics
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Medical graduates must swallow rural pill

Medical graduates must swallow rural pill

India's population dilemma

India's population dilemma

DH Toon | 'Winning medals in hurdle race'

DH Toon | 'Winning medals in hurdle race'

The quiet boom of the disinformation for hire industry

The quiet boom of the disinformation for hire industry

Why an asteroid strike is like a pandemic

Why an asteroid strike is like a pandemic

 