British MPs ask FA to ban trans players from women's game

A group of British MPs have called on England's FA to ban transgender players from participating in women's soccer.

The letter, sent by Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Miriam Cates, is co-signed by 47 other MPs and 27 members of the House of Lords, according to British media reports.

The letter says the FA have turned "a blind eye" on the issue and passed the buck to "individual clubs and managers" instead of issuing clear instructions on whether trans players can join women's soccer teams.

"We therefore ask that, without further delay, the FA acts to protect women and girls' football by banning all natal males from playing in women's teams," the letter says.

Reuters has contacted the FA for comment.

The FA currently allows players above the under 16 level to apply to participate in teams of their preferred gender "subject to the approval of the FA on a case-by-case basis".