Chennai fencer Akshita to represent country in World championship, Asian Games

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 06 2023, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 21:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Chennai fencer C Maria Akshita has earned selection to represent India in various upcoming international competitions including the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The 23-year-old came through the selection trials held in New Delhi on June 5, a press note said here.

The foil fencer recently won a gold medal at the Khelo India University Games held in Lucknow.

She has been selected to represent the country in the forthcoming international competitions -- the Asian Championship to be held in Wuxi, China (June 17 to 22), World Championship to be held in Milan, Italy (July 22 to 30) and the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou (September 23 to October 8).

