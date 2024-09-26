Chess happened by accident but it was a happy accident: Vidit Gujrathi

"This was my fourth Olympiad in person and I played two online. Winning gold in Chess Olympiad is a dream-com-true moment for any chess player." Gujrathi missed playing at the Summer Olympics and hoped chess is included in the quadrennial sporting extravaganza someday.

"I was watching the Paris Olympics two months ago and was rooting for our players. When we were winning medals, I thought I want to do this as well.