China World Indoor Athletics tournament delayed to 2025

China World Indoor Athletics tournament postponed to 2025

The 2024 championships to be held in Glasgow will continue as planned

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Sep 01 2022, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 19:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The World Indoor Athletics Championships that were scheduled for China next year have been postponed until March 2025, organisers announced Thursday, with Beijing's zero-Covid policy continuing to cast a shadow on international events.

This marks the third time the event, to be held in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, has been postponed since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

"This decision was taken... due to the ongoing pandemic conditions," the World Athletics Council said, adding that it "regrets" the decision.

"We're disappointed that we have had to postpone this event again due to circumstances beyond our control," the organisation's president Sebastian Coe said.

The 2024 championships to be held in Glasgow will continue as planned, according to the statement.

Despite successfully holding the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 with no major outbreaks, China has cancelled a string of international sporting events this year due to the pandemic.

In May, the Olympic Council of Asia announced that it would be postponing this September's Asian Games, scheduled to be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, to next year.

The same month, China pulled out of hosting the 2023 Asian Cup football tournament, also citing the pandemic.

China has reported more than 1,000 daily new infections of Covid-19 since mid-August, as it struggles to stamp out several nationwide outbreaks affecting major manufacturing and tourism hubs.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

sports
Athletics
Sports News
China

What's Brewing

Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end

Johnson tops poll of bad UK PMs as term comes to end

Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea

Now, sip a cup of gold or 'bhoot jolokia' chilli tea

China locks down 2.1 crore people in Covid outbreak

China locks down 2.1 crore people in Covid outbreak

We are humans and make mistakes: Aamir Khan Productions

We are humans and make mistakes: Aamir Khan Productions

UAE, NASA missions find patchy auroras surrounding Mars

UAE, NASA missions find patchy auroras surrounding Mars

 