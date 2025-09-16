<p>Bengaluru: As many as 351 students who got engineering seats, but did not report to college even after the last date are under scanner. </p>.<p>The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has asked Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) not to approve their admissions, if they have got seats elsewhere.</p>.<p>In a communication to the registrar of VTU, KEA said that in case the 351 students had taken admissions under management or COMEDK quota, their admissions should not be approved. KEA is also issuing show-cause notices to such students.</p>.<p>H Prasanna, executive director of KEA, said, “We are not saying that they have blocked seats, but we are issuing notices to know why they have not reported to college even after the third round of seat allotment”.</p>.<p>As mentioned in the KEA’s communication to VTU, the 351 students had taken government quota seats under government fees, but since they did not report to college, those seats turned into management seats.</p>.<p>“We have clearly instructed students to leave the counselling process, if they don’t like seats allotted to them in the first and second round. If they get a seat in the third round, it is mandatory for them to report to college. Despite such instructions, 351 students did not report to college after the third round, causing injustice to students with lower rank, waiting for seats,” Prasanna said.</p>.Three arrested for supply of ganja, LSD to engineering students in Karnataka's Manipal.<p>Following reports that these students had taken admissions under management and COMEDK quota, KEA has asked VTU not to approve their admissions.</p>.<p>“We have shared the list of students along with their CET number and other details. As all admissions need approval from VTU, we have asked VTU authorities to withhold admissions of these students,” the executive director said.</p>.<p>If the reply by the students to the show-cause notice is satisfactory, the admissions will be allowed.</p>