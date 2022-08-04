CWG: Hima Das wins her heat to qualify for 200m semi-finals

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das qualified for the women's 200m semifinals after winning her heat with a timing of 23.42s at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The 22-year-old Hima led the five-woman field from the start with Rhoda Njobvu of Zambia clocking 23.85s to finish second while Jacent Nyamhunge of Uganda finished third with a timing of 24.07.

There are six heats lined up in the women's 200m and the top-16 will qualify for the semi-final.

Hima won heat 2 but Favour Ofili of Nigeria (22.71s in Heat 1) and the formidable Elaine-Thompson-Herah (22.80s in heat 5) had superior timings.

At least six athletes have clocked better time, compared to Hima, en route their semi-final entries.