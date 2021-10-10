Daksh, Suhita clinch titles at at tennis championships

Daksh Prasad and Suhita Patil clinch U-16 boys and girls titles at national tennis championships

Karnataka's second seed Suhita Maruri eked out a 6-3 2-6 6-4 win over Sonal Patil, the 12th seed from Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 10 2021, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 20:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Top seed Daksh Prasad from Madhya Pradesh and second seed Suhita Maruri from Karnataka emerged the Under-16 boys and girls national tennis champions respectively, albeit in contrasting styles.

Daksh walked away with the boys title with a sound 6-3 6-2 win over Rushil Khosla from Uttar Pradesh in the final at the DLTA complex.

Incidentally, both Prasad and Khosla train under the same coach, Aditya Sachdeva, who heads the training programme of RoundGlass Tennis Academy in Chandigarh.

Karnataka's second seed Suhita Maruri eked out a 6-3 2-6 6-4 win over Sonal Patil, the 12th seed from Maharashtra.

Tennis
sports

