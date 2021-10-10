Daksh Prasad and Suhita Patil clinch U-16 boys and girls titles at national tennis championships

Top seed Daksh Prasad from Madhya Pradesh and second seed Suhita Maruri from Karnataka emerged the Under-16 boys and girls national tennis champions respectively, albeit in contrasting styles.
Daksh walked away with the boys title with a sound 6-3 6-2 win over Rushil Khosla from Uttar Pradesh in the final at the DLTA complex.
Incidentally, both Prasad and Khosla train under the same coach, Aditya Sachdeva, who heads the training programme of RoundGlass Tennis Academy in Chandigarh.
Karnataka's second seed Suhita Maruri eked out a 6-3 2-6 6-4 win over Sonal Patil, the 12th seed from Maharashtra.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Prize money for T20 World Cup winners announced
Investors worry supply chain woes could hit earnings
Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?
How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states
Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll
Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey
Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views