Dipika-Harinder win Asian Squash Mixed Doubles Championships title

Dipika-Harinder win Asian Squash Mixed Doubles Ch'ships

Overall, India ended their campaign with two medals as the duo of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh secured a bronze.

PTI
PTI, Huangzhou,
  • Jun 30 2023, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 21:13 ist
Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu after winning the title, June 30, 2023. Credit: Twitter/@airnewsalerts

The Indian duo of Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu won the gold medal at the Asian Squash Mixed Doubles Championships here on Friday.

Overall, India ended their campaign with two medals as the duo of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh secured a bronze after losing a close semifinal battle to Ivan Yuen and Rachel Arnold of Malaysia.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra returns to action in Lausanne Diamond League javelin throw

Ivan and Rachel, however, were handed a defeat by the experienced Indian duo of Dipika and Sandhu who won a hard-fought contest 11-10, 11-8 to clinch the title.

It was not an easy road to the final for the Indian duo who overcame the top-seeded Malaysian pair of Aira Azman and Shafiq Kamal in the quarters, while in the semifinal they ousted Pakistan's Tayyab Aslam and Faiza Zafar.

Iran, Hong Kong and hosts China participated in the six-nation tournament which was held for the first time here to promote the sport in the region.

