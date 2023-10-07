Home
Disappointment for India in Ju-Jitsu at Asian Games

While Uma Maheshwar Reddy lost by submission to Thailand's Sooknatee Suntra in the men's 85 category round of 32, Kiran Kumari lost to Mongolia's Bayaramaa by submission in the women's 63kg category round of 16.
India cut a sorry figure in ju-jitsu competition with all three participants -- Uma Maheshwar Reddy, Kiran Kumari and Amarjeet Singh -- suffering losses and bowing out of the Asian Games here on Saturday.

While Uma Maheshwar Reddy lost by submission to Thailand's Sooknatee Suntra in the men's 85 category round of 32, Kiran Kumari lost to Mongolia's Bayaramaa by submission in the women's 63kg category round of 16.

Later, Amarjeet Singh lost to Mongolia's Bayarkhuu by advantages in men's 85kg category round of 32.

