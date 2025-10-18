<p>New Delhi: Keita Nakajima likes to keep things simple - both his golf and conversations. Probe him about what makes him play good golf in this country, he answers: "I love India. That's why."</p>.<p>Over the last three days at the DP World India Championship, the Japanese has relied on relentless fortitude and a robotic approach through the course of 199 shots he has essayed so far. While acknowledging his own efforts, the 25-year-old also credited the feeling of home comfort his neighbouring country offers, helping him race to the top of the leaderboard at the Delhi Golf Club on Friday.</p>.<p>It is the same comfort that guided the Japanese to the Indian Open title in 2024 and a runner-up finish in 2025. </p>.<p>Sticking to the process and striking the ball like a ninja, Nakajima shot a bogey-free third round of seven-under 65 following his first-two rounds of 65-69 for a three-day total of 17-under 199. Scoring four birdies on the front nine, the calm golfer made the turn to shoot three straight birdies from the 12th to the 14th hole. </p>.2027 ODI World Cup: Legends face litmus test for future .<p>Trailing him two shots behind was overnight leader Tommy Fleetwood, whose putter went cold on a few holes while on the return. The world No. 5 Englishman missed a couple of easy birdie putts for pars even as a rare three putt saw him drop a shot on the penultimate 17th to finish three-under 69. This came after his eight-under 64 heroics in round two and an easy-looking 68 on day one to now stand at 15-under 201. </p>.<p>Nakajima and Fleetwood will be joined by opening day leader Shane Lowry in the final day leader group. The Irishman lies third after carding another three-under 69 (64-69) for a total of 14-under 202. </p>.<p>The top three will be chased by Sweden's Jens Dantorp (71-67-65), England's Alex Fitzpatrick (69-67-67), New Zealand's Daniel Hillier (NZ, 69-67-67) and USA's Brian Harman (68-65-70) who are all tied-4th at 13-under on the par-72 course. </p>.<p>As the clamour at the top was beginning to get intense, the event's biggest star Rory McIlroy put together a four-under 68 after two consecutive 69s (overall 10-under) to position himself at tied-15.</p>.<p>The reigning Masters Champion's Ryder Cup mate, Viktor Hovland of Norway, carried his high spirits from the previous night's players' Diwali party into the next morning to shoot a blemish-free six-under 66 to be tied-8th along with England's Brandon Robinson Thompson (69-66-69). </p>.<p>At a course such as the DGC, all the top-15 players at the end of the moving day have a real shot at the top prize on Sunday. Nakajima, Fleetwood and Lowry are sure to be wary of this fact. </p>.<p><strong>Sheoran best Indian</strong></p>.<p>Carding his best round of the week on day three, Dhruv Sheoran finished five-under 67 to take his three-day total to eight-under 208 to be tied-25th as the top Indian out of the five who made cut. </p>.<p class="ListBody"><strong>Scores (after 54 holes): 199:</strong> Keita Nakajima (Jpn, 65-69-65); <strong>201:</strong> Tommy Fleetwood (Eng, 68-64-69); <strong>202:</strong> Shane Lowry (Ire, 64-69-69); <strong>203:</strong> Jens Dantorp (Swe, 71-67-65), Alex Fitzpatrick (Eng, 69-67-67), Daniel Hillier (NZ, 69-67-67), Brian Harman (USA, 68-65-70). </p>