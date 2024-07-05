Explained | Will River Seine be suitable for swimming for the Paris 2024 Games?

According to Benjamin Raigneau, Director of Water Quality at the Paris city hall, four main factors have an impact on water pollution.

- Rainfall. More rain more pollution runoff.

- UV index. "The higher the UV index, the faster the bacteria die," said Raigneau.

- Temperature. The higher the temperature, the faster the bacteria dies. "Whether the temperature of the water is 16 degrees Celsius (60 Fahrenheit), or above 22 Celsius (71 Fahrenheit) like it usually is in the summer, it makes a significant difference," said Raigneau.

- The flow of the river. The faster the flow the higher the pollution.