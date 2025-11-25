<p>The FIDE World Cup finalists Javokhir Sindarov and Wei Yi were in no mood to fight or shied away from taking any risk, settling for a swift and solid but a boring draw never-the-less.</p>.<p>With the final score in the Classical standing at 1-1, the winner of the World Cup title would only emerge on Wednesday, when the tie-break is played under faster time controls under rapid and blitz formats comprising of sets of two.</p>.<p>In the playoffs for the third position, 23-year-old Andrey Esipenko defeated Nodirbek Yakkuboev in the second game, winning the two game mini-match with a 2-0 score to finish third in the event and also grab the third Candidates spot on offer at this tournament.</p>.<p>On Monday, Esipenko had defeated a dis-spirited appearing Yaubboev. Tuesday's round marked the last Classical game of this gruelling event.</p>.'We wanted India to grovel': South African coach Shukri Conrad creates row as hosts struggle.<p>The top three finishers from this 206 player tournament with eight rounds will qualify for the Candidates. Incidentally both Sindarov and Wei have secured their spots in the eight-player Candidates tournament.</p>.<p>The winner will be richer by US$ 120000 and will lift up the World Cup trophy which from this year would be called the Viswanathan Anand Trophy in honour of the Indian legend.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, Olympic bronze medallist and ace shuttler Saina Nehwal made the inaugural move. </p>.<p>Sindarov and Wei battled it out in a Spanish Opening and incidentally the exchange of Queens as early as on the10th turn indicated the mood-set of the players. By the 22nd turn, the players indulged in sporadic exchange of pieces at every available or created opportunity. It was a foregone conclusion that with only the opposite colour bishops and pawns on board. only a miracle or a big blunder would provide a decisive result. The draw was signed after the 30th move. Tomorrow’s tie-break is one with the highest stakes and promises plenty of excitement.</p>.<p>Yakkubboev needed to win on demand for survival to force a tie-break and keep his chances to qualify for the Candidates Open. He opted for the English Opening against Esipenko and showed aggressive intentions on the King-side. On the 11th turn Yakubboev decided to grab a pawn and exchanged his good bishop with a knight. After that Esipenko was in a distinctly better position with a knight anchored firmly in enemy territory.</p>.<p>Thereafter the pain of fighting in this uncomfortable position was obvious by Yakubboev’s body language. Soon Esipenko’s queen joined the action and threatened to snare the King into a checkmating net, prompting Yakubboev’s resignation on the 26th turn.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Results:</strong> <strong>Final:</strong></span> GM Weu Yi drew Javokhir Sindarov 1-1; <span class="bold"><strong>Third-place playoff:</strong></span> Andrey Esipenko bt Nodirbek Yakubboev 2-0. </p>