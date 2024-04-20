Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza retires

Spain's former world number 1 and Wimbledon and French Open champion Garbine Muguruza announced her retirement at a news conference on Saturday, making the extended break she had announced a year ago a permanent step.

Venezuelan-born Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017, and she reached the final of the Australian Open in 2020. Last April she said she would take a break from competition to spend more time with her family.