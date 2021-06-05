Fraser-Pryce 2nd fastest woman with 10.63 secs for 100m

Fraser-Pryce second fastest woman with 10.63 seconds for 100m

The 34-year-old reigning and two-time Olympic 100m champion obliterated the field at the National Stadium to finish several metres clear of her closest rival

AFP
AFP, Kingston,
  • Jun 05 2021, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 21:49 ist
Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Credit: Reuters Photo

Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became the second fastest woman in history on Saturday, clocking a world-leading 10.63 seconds for the 100m at the Olympic Destiny meeting in Kingston.

The 34-year-old reigning and two-time Olympic 100m champion obliterated the field at the National Stadium to finish several metres clear of her closest rival.

Only late US sprinting star Florence Griffith-Joyner, who holds the world record of 10.49sec, has run faster.

Fraser-Pryce's time smashed the previous 2021 world-leading time of 10.72sec set by Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States in March.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

What's Brewing

Bomb-sniffing rat retires after award-winning career

Bomb-sniffing rat retires after award-winning career

World Environment Day: The tree ambulance in Jaipur

World Environment Day: The tree ambulance in Jaipur

Countries that have approved Covid vaccines for kids

Countries that have approved Covid vaccines for kids

After wedding, Yami Gautam shares mehndi ceremony pics

After wedding, Yami Gautam shares mehndi ceremony pics

 