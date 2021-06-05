Fraser-Pryce second fastest woman with 10.63 seconds for 100m

Jamaican sprint star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce became the second fastest woman in history on Saturday, clocking a world-leading 10.63 seconds for the 100m at the Olympic Destiny meeting in Kingston.

The 34-year-old reigning and two-time Olympic 100m champion obliterated the field at the National Stadium to finish several metres clear of her closest rival.

Only late US sprinting star Florence Griffith-Joyner, who holds the world record of 10.49sec, has run faster.

Fraser-Pryce's time smashed the previous 2021 world-leading time of 10.72sec set by Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States in March.