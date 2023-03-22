Golden Girl P T Usha to be conferred honorary doctorate by Central University of Kerala

The first ever honorary doctorate of the Central University of Kerala will go to legendary Indian athlete popularly known as 'Payyoli Express'- P T Usha.
The decision to honour her was taken for her exemplary contribution to sports.
Fifty-eight-year-old Usha, a former Indian Railway official, is now a nominated member of the Upper House.
In December last year, she was elected unopposed as the president of the Indian Olympic Association.
Read | P T Usha becomes first woman IOA president
In her distinguished career on the field, she has won 33 medals, including 19 gold, in the Asian Games and Asian Championship.
She was the first Indian athlete to win medals in four consecutive Asian Games and also won six medals, including five gold in the Jakarta Asian Athletic Meet in 1985.
After she hung up her boots, the athlete founded the Usha School of Athletics in Kinaloor at her home district-Kozhikode and her wards by now have won 79 international medals for the country.
The Central University is now searching for a convenient date to organise the function to honour Usha.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Animals living with humans evolve similar features
Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn
1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million
26% of world lacks clean drinking water: UN report
Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity
Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word
6 cities that are reimagining urban life
Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru
10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease
Ugadi rush: Flower markets bloom amid festive fervour