H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

Prannoy will face China's Weng Hong Yang in the final.

PTI
PTI, Sydney,
  • Aug 05 2023, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 15:55 ist
India's H S Prannoy. Credit: PTI Photo

Star Indian shuttler H S Prannoy entered the Australia Open final after defeating compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in straight games here on Saturday.

The world number nine Prannoy took 43 minutes to ward off 21-year-old Rajawat's challenge 21-18 21-12.

Also Read | H S Prannoy moves to 9th, Lakshya Sen jumps to 11th in BWF ranking

Making his maiden semifinal appearance in a Super 500 tournament, Orleans Masters champion Rajawat gave a good account of himself as he gave a tough fight to sixth seed Prannoy in the opening game.

However, Prannoy, who won the Malasysia Masters in May, dipped into his reservoir of experience to take the second game comfortable and seal the tie.

Prannoy will face China's Weng Hong Yang in the final.

H S Prannoy
Sports News
Badminton
Australia Open

