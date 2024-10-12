Home
Hero MotoSports' Ross Branch becomes World Rally-Raid champion

Since its inception in 2003, only 10 riders have managed to achieve this feat, and Ross became the 11th rider to do so.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024

Published 12 October 2024
