Hong Kong holds first Asian leg of Gay Games amid security, rights concerns

More than 2,300 athletes from 45 countries, including Britain, China, South Korea and the United States, are expected to participate, the organisers, the Gay Games Hong Kong (GGHK) said.

"Not only have we been able to introduce the games to the region, we have the highest number of participants ever from Asia join the Gay Games in its 41-year history," Alan Lang, the body's co-chair, told a press conference on Thursday.

The government in the former British colony has approved the Gay Games, which run until November 11, but advised organisers to follow laws and regulations in a "safe and orderly manner".

"Our aim is not to advocate for any specific political or legislative changes but to provide a platform for sports, arts, and culture that promotes inclusivity and diversity," the games' organising committee said this week.

Among the sports and cultural events to feature are some of Chinese origin, such as dragon boat racing and mahjong, while a new trail running event is to be held on mountainous Lantau island.

Worries about the national security law Beijing recently clamped on Hong Kong will keep Taiwan's delegation away, however.

"The main reason ... this time is that the safety of Taiwanese players cannot be guaranteed," said Yang Chih-chun, of Taiwan's Gay Sports and Movement Association, adding that it had been "a painful decision" not to send the athletes.