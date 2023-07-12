How Leitao got Lakshya back into shape

Lakshya Sen's Canada Open triumph came after a lean patch marred with constant niggles and a septoplasty surgery. This made Sen and his coach, Vimal Kumar, bring fitness trainer Deckline Leitao back into his team.

And the dividends of Leitao’s simple mantra to keep athletes injury/ pain-free was seen in the 21-year-old’s recent success.

“In the teachings of Indian classical music, or any form of music, the guru doesn’t let the pupil move on to the next progression until they have mastered the basics. I follow a similar concept,” said Leitao.

The sports conditioning and fitness specialist, who has seen Sen since a 10-year-old boy began working with Sen again when the shuttler was playing through persistent pain in his knees, lower back and shoulder that were affecting his performance.

“Going back to the basics is the secret behind him doing well,” said Leitao. “Now we are only working on muscle endurance training to keep him pain-free. There’s no power training, for at least 2-3 months more, where you do jumps and a lot of hops which can lead to pain. My aim is to make him the player with the strongest legs in world badminton. When physically fit, he is capable of beating anybody on any given day. But there is still some work to do.”

The heavy lifting and the need to do fancy exercises are the common causes for injuries and body aches among elite athletes and the young Sen wasn’t spared from its repercussions too.

“I was surprised to see him struggle in simple drills. I make athletes do wall sits for two minutes into three sets and Lakshya could only stay put for 1.15 mins,” added Leitao.

Understanding the body type of each athlete is key and preparing a routine according to those requirements is the trick to sustain at the highest level, according to Leitao.

“Following a standard programme for one sport is the mistake. If Lakshya has an issue, it’s common sense to adjust the load and exercises according to his body type. I don't make him do squats or deadlifts knowing that his back has a history. He barely does sprints, but he didn't lack in stamina or anything during the entire event. I'm working on his body irrespective of the results.”

So what makes athletes forget the basics?

The trainer feels social media and the narrative of ‘do more to do better’ as the main culprits.

“Posting a basic training drill is boring and nobody appreciates it. There is peer pressure to show that I’m doing something different to be different. It is like a circus.

“That’s why I have a rule and a strict warning to everybody who trains under me ‘No posting about your physical training sessions on social media’,” said Leitao who trains golfer Avani Prashanth, badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa and many top Indian swimmers.

“When we look back to Prakash Padukone or the cricketers of that era, there is no way anybody can find evidence of their fitness routines. It’s simple, if you are doing something, why should the world know? And if you are doing it well, do it quietly,” he reckoned.