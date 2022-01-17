Hyderabad could soon host India's first Formula E race

Hyderabad could soon be playing host to Formula E, the electric car racing championship.

An understanding for conducting the event in the city was reached on Monday.

Formula E promotes electric mobility and renewable energy solutions and claims to be the first global sport to be certified with a net zero carbon footprint from its inception.

If all goes as planned, Hyderabad would enter into the final agreement with Formula E in the next three months and could expect a race soon, the organizers said.

As a part of their global hunt for new locations, a Formula E team including Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer Alberto Longo and Track and Overlay Director Agus Zomano are on a two-day visit to Hyderabad. They expressed intent to consider Hyderabad as a venue for the next season.

Telangana's industries and commerce minister KT Rama Rao presided over the signing of the Letter of Intent between Formula E and the state government.

Anil Chalamalasetty, CEO, Greenko, a renewable energy company, and the event promoter added that “if all goes as planned then Hyderabad would enter into the final agreement with Formula E in the next three months and could expect a race soon.”

