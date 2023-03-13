India beat Germany 6-3, top FIH Pro League

India beat Germany 6-3, jump to top spot in FIH Pro League

PTI
PTI, Rourkela,
  • Mar 13 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 22:34 ist
A view of the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Credit: PTI File Photo

India continued their fine run in the FIH Pro League, prevailing over world champions Germany 6-3 to jump to the top spot in the standings at the Birsa Munda Stadium here on Monday.

This was India's second win over Germany in three days and the victory took the Harmanpreet Singh-led side to the top of the table with 17 points from seven matches, ahead of Spain on goal difference.

Fresh from a thrilling 5-4 win against Australia, India conceded an early goal when Tom Grambusch gave his team a third-minute lead by converting a penalty corner.

But India soon got into the act with goals from Jugraj Singh (21st, PC), Abhishek (22nd, 51st), Selvam Karthi (24th, 46th) and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (26th) to seal a third win on the trot.

For Germany, Gonzalo Peillat (23rd, PC) and Malte Hellwig (31st) struck the remaining goals. India had beaten World Cup winners Germany and Australia in the previous matches.

