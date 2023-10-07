Home
India claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th medal

This is the women's kabaddi team's third title triumph in the continental showpiece, doing one better than its runner-up finish in the last edition of the Games in Indonesia and fulfilling the country's expectations of touching the historic three-figure mark for the first time.
The Indian contingent claimed an unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games with a thrilling 26-25 victory over Chinese Taipei in the women's kabaddi final here on Saturday.

It was a very difficult outing for the Indian women as Chinese Taipei pushed them to the limit in the final, missing out on the top prize by just a solitary point.

The Indian team showed nerves of steel in the last two raids to seal the contest in its favour.

India had a five-point lead going into half time, courtesy of a super raid from Pooja, who was one of the stars of the intense title showdown that also saw the team's coach being cautioned with a green card.

