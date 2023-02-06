India names 25-member team for Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

Shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, sprinter Amlan Borgohain and hurdler Jyothi Yarraji will be among 25 top Indian athletes who will take part in the Asian Indoor Championships to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, from February 10 to 12.

Other top Indian athletes taking part in the season-opening event of the continental governing body (Asian Athletics Association) include long jumpers Jeswin Aldrin and Muhammed Anees Yahiya among men, and Shaili Singh (long jump) among women.

Also Read | Series win in India bigger than Ashes win: Australian players

The Indian Team:

Men: Elakiya Dasan (60m), Amlan Borgohain (60m), Tejas Shirse (60m hurdles), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump), Aromal T (High Jump), Siva Subramaniam (Pole Vault), Prashant Singh Kanahiya (Pole Vault), Jeswin Aldrin (Long Jump), Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Long Jump), Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump), Arun AB (Triple Jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put), Karanveer Singh (Shot Put).

Women: Jyothi Yarraji (60m & 60m hurdles), Archana Suseendran (60m), Sapna Kumari (60m hurdles), Abhinaya Shetty (High Jump), Rosy Meena Paulraj (Pole Vault), Pavithra Venkatesh (Pole Vault), Shaili Singh (Long Jump), Sheena NV (Triple Jump), Poorva Hitesh Sawant (Triple Jump), Abha Khatua (Shot Put), Swapna Barman (Pentathlon), Sowmiya Murugan (Pentathlon).