Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes gold at Asian Games

With today's success, Indian shooters have so far won four gold, four silver and five bronze medals.
Last Updated 28 September 2023, 04:33 IST

Follow Us

The men's 10m air pistol team continued India's success story at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, winning gold with two marksmen also making it to the individual finals on Thursday.

The team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal narrowly beat the Chinese team to take the top podium and earn India its fourth gold medal from the shooting ranges.

With today's success, Indian shooters have so far won four gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

The Indian trio's aggregate score of 1734 was just one better than Chinese team, which settled for the silver medal, while Vietnam, with a score of 1730, bagged the bronze.

Sarabjot and Arjun also made it to the eight-shooter finals and will be in contention for individual medals as well.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 September 2023, 04:33 IST)
Sports NewsAsian Games

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT