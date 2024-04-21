Indian walkers Akshdeep Singh, Priyanka Goswami qualify for Paris Olympics in mixed relay event

Antalya, Turkey: India's mixed relay team comprising Akshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami qualified for Paris Olympics by virtue of their 18th place finish at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships on Sunday.

The top-22 teams automatically qualify for the quadrennial extravaganza and the Indian duo clocked a personal best time of 3:05.03 across the 42.195 km distance that they covered.