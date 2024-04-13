Indians impress in first half of FIDE Candidates Chess 2024

The first half of the FIDE Candidates Chess 2024 was enthralling and entertaining with plenty of twists and turns. Ian Nepomniachtchi, eyeing a hat-trick of Challenger titles, broke away slightly from the eight player pack to lead with 4.5 points after seven games.

The FIDE Candidates Chess tournament is an elite, eight-player, Double Round Robin event where the winner earns the right to Challenge the World Champion for the title.

All the three Indians in the fray, D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi, were impressive and are now among the highest rated players in fray. At the start of the event, they were all rated in the bottom half.

This was the tally at exactly the mid-way mark, with Friday scheduled as the second rest day.

Fabiano Caruana, Gukesh and Pragg are trailing within striking distance — a miniscule half point lead separating them from Nepomniachtchi.

Vidit and Hikaru Nakamura have logged 3.5 points while Alireza Firouzja follows next with 2.5 points. Nijat Abasoc brings up the rear with 1.5 points.

Interestingly all the 3 Indians along with Nepomniachtchi have scored maximum victories, two each.

Five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand, the official commentator for the FIDE Candidates Chess 2024 was all praise for the 3 Indians and remarked that the event was still wide open.

“The Candidates has been very dramatic so far and the fans and enthusiasts have thoroughly enjoyed the games. Even though we have two clear leaders in both sections, the chasing pack is within touching distance and with unpredictable results every-day, the rest of the event should be pretty exciting as well," he said.