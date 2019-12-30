IOA to bid for either 2026 or 2030 CWG

The Indian Olympic Association on Monday said it will bid for either the 2026 or 2030 Commonwealth Games while also agreeing to withdraw its boycott call for the 2022 Birmingham edition over shooting's exclusion.

The country's apex body for Olympic sports will next approach the government for the necessary clearances to host the multi-sport event. The country hosted the 2010 edition in the national capital.

This was decided during the IOA's Annual general Meeting (AGM) here.

"We have decided to make a bid for 2026 or 2030 Commonwealth Games and we have also decided to send our contingent to Birmingham for the 2022 Games," IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta told PTI.

The IOA also approved the National Rifle Association of India's (NRAI) proposal to host a separate Commonwealth shooting championship before the main Games in Birmingham, hoping to make up for the sport's withdrawal from the roster of the 2022 edition.

The IOA will soon forward NRAI's proposal to the Commonwealth Games Federation for its approval, which will then go to CGF's executive committee.

Last week, the CGF had asked the Indian shooting federation to make a formal submission by early next month, to be taken up by its sports committee first and then its Board for approval.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has offered to foot the bill for the event.

After shooting, which is an 'optional sport' in CWG, was dropped from the Birmingham Games, IOA chief Narinder Batra had proposed the country's withdrawal from the Games.