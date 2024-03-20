IOC tells national federations to create new governing body to secure boxing's Olympic future

Lausanne: The IOC has reiterated its threat to leave boxing out of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics if national federations continue to align themselves with the suspended International Boxing Association (IBA), casting fresh doubts on the crisis-hit sport's future at the quadrennial showpiece.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had de-recognised the IBA in 2019 over long-standing financial, sports integrity, and governance issues. Boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics is set to be overseen by the IOC.

It will be the second successive time, after the Tokyo Olympics, that the IBA will have no involvement in bouts at the mega-event.