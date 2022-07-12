ISSF World Cup: Indian mixed teams qualify for bronze medal matches

The Indian 10m air pistol and air rifle mixed teams qualified for the bronze medal matches on day four of the ISSF World Cup here on Tuesday.

Shahu Tushar Mane and Mehuli Ghosh topped the 30-team qualifiers in air rifle while Shiva Narwal and teenager Palak were third in air pistol. They made it through to the top six of the competition.

The bronze medal matches will take place on Wednesday, followed by the gold medal events.

Shahu and Mehuli were in top form and amassed a total of 634.3 after 60 shots to finish well ahead of a strong Hungarian pair of Istvan Peni and Eszter Meszaros, who finished second with 630.3.

In the 10m air pistol mixed team event, Shiva and Palak shot 574 to finish behind the Greek pairing of Anna Korakaki and Dionysios Korakakis, who shot 579 to finish second.

The top spot was claimed by Olympic champion Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec of Serbia who shot 584.

However, two other pairs -- Naveen and Rhythm Sangwan in 10m air pistol mixed team and Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan in the corresponding rifle competition -- could not make the grade after both the teams scored 570 and 627.8 respectively to finish in the eighth position.

Shooters miss out on podium finishes

Earlier in the day, India missed out on about five medals as none of the top qualifiers in men's and women's 10m air pistol, as well as in the men's trap, failed to make their opportunities count.

In the men's 10m air pistol discipline, India had three qualifiers in the top eight ranking round but Naveen came closest to a medal, finishing fourth with an effort of 250.7. Shiva Narwal was fifth with 199.7 while Sagar Dangi was sixth with 199.2.

In the women's 10m air pistol event, India's lone ranking round qualifier Yuvika Tomar ended seventh with 147.1.

In the men's trap event, young Vivaan Kapoor shot a brilliant 122 out of 125 to qualify third among eight qualifiers for the ranking rounds but ended fourth in his match to miss out on the medals.

India has won one gold so far in the tournament and is currently placed fourth on the medal tally.