It is a golden generation of Indian chess: Viswanathan Anand

“I'm throwing in the title early, but they are a golden generation. They are all in the 2,700-plus group (Elo rating). And they're all under 20. That just does not happen; it's really something special."

"And what this means, and the reason I call it the golden generation, is they're going to spend the next ten years at the top. With varying career trajectories, of course, but they're going to spend the next 10 years being rivals and colleagues and friends and everything." He was also delighted by the prospect of seeing many Indians competing at an event, compared to his time.