Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

I've already seen downfall, that phase developed patience: Manu Bhaker

Bhaker, 22, created history at the Paris Games by becoming the first Indian in the post Independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 08:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 08:01 IST
Sports NewsShootingManu Bhaker

Follow us on :

Follow Us