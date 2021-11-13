Hashimoto wins Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific title

Japanese teen Mizuki Hashimoto wins Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific title

The 19-year-old finished at 16-under to edge out three others and clinch the prestigious title

AP
Abu Dhabi,
  Nov 13 2021
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 18:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay photo

Japanese teenager Mizuki Hashimoto shot a final round 68 to win the 2021 Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific title by one-shot on Saturday at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Hashimoto's victory earned her invitations to play in two women's majors next year, the AIG Women's Open and the Amundi Evian Championship as well as a place at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Kan Bunnabodee and Natthakritta Vongtaveelap of Thailand and Kelsey Bennett of Australia finished tied for second at 15-under.

