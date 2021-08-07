Japan's Otoguro wins men's freestyle lightweight gold

Japan's Otoguro wins men's freestyle lightweight gold medal at Olympics

Russian Gadzhimurad Rashidov and India's Bajrang Punia claimed the bronze medals

Reuters
Reuters, Chiba,
  • Aug 07 2021, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 17:12 ist
Japan's Takuto Otoguro celebrates his gold medal victory against Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev. Credit: AFP Photo

Japan's Takuto Otoguro won gold in the men's freestyle wrestling lightweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

Follow live updates of Tokyo Olympics, here

Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev took silver while Russian Gadzhimurad Rashidov and India's Bajrang Punia claimed the bronze medals.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Japan
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics 2020
Wrestling

What's Brewing

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 