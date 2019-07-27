Khelo India Youth Games to be held in Guwahati in 2020

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2019, 19:40pm ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2019, 20:17pm ist
File picture of Akshata Kamati of Karnataka en route to the gold in the women's under-21 (71 kg) competitions at the Khelo India Youth Games. Photo credit: DH

The third edition of Khelo India Youth Games will be held in Guwahati next year, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

Rijiju announced the decision on his official Twitter handle.

"I am happy to announce that the 3rd edition of the #KheloIndia Youth Games will be held at Guwahati from January 18-30, 2020," Rijiju tweeted.

"The Games will see a participation of more than 10,000 athletes and officials. It will be conducted in partnership with IOA, SGFI & Assam as host State."

The inaugural edition was held in New Delhi, while Pune hosted the second one this year. 

Khelo India
Guwahati
Kiren Rijiju
