Lafay gives Cofidis first Tour win in 15 years

Lafay gives Cofidis first Tour win in 15 years, Pogacar picks up bonuses

Cofidis had not won a stage on the Tour since Sylvain Chavanel in Montlucon in 2008.

Reuters
Reuters, San Sebastian, Spain ,
  • Jul 02 2023, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 23:07 ist
Cofidis' French rider Victor Lafay celebrates on the podium after winning the 2nd stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race 208,9 km between Vitoria-Gasteiz and San Sebastian. credit: Reuters Photo

Victor Lafay gave his Cofidis team their first Tour de France victory in 15 years when he claimed the second stage, a 209-km hilly ride from Vitoria Gasteiz on Sunday.

The Frenchman, who had showed great form in Saturday's opening stage, powered away with one kilometre to go and did not look back with a reduced bunch breathing down his neck.

Cofidis had not won a stage on the Tour since Sylvain Chavanel in Montlucon in 2008.

Belgian Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) took second place and Slovenian Tadej Pogacar finished third while his UAE Emirates team mate Adam Yates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Two-time Tour winner Pogacar gained a two-second bonus, added to the eight seconds he earned for being first to the top of the Jaizkibel climb, just ahead of defending champion Jonas Vingegaard.

The Danish rider picked up five seconds there but now trails his big rival by 11 seconds in the overall standings.

Yates leads Pogacar by six seconds, with Vingegaard in sixth place. Monday's third stage is a 193.5-km ride from Amorebieta Etxano to Bayonne as the race enters France. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
cycling
Tour De France

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

India win the battle of equals

India win the battle of equals

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

 