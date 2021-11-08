Manika-Archana win their maiden women's doubles title

Manika-Archana win their maiden women's doubles title in Slovenia

Manika and Archana had to dig deep to beat China's Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi in the semifinals on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Lasko, Slovenia,
  • Nov 08 2021, 03:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 03:33 ist
Manika Batra (L) and Archana Kamath pose with the trophy after winning WTT Contender Lasko women's doubles. Credit: IANS Photo

India's Manika Batra and Archana Kamath tasted their first major success as a pair by winning the women's doubles title at the WTT Contender Lasko here on Sunday.

The world number 36 pairing beat the 23rd-ranked combine of Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz from Puerto Rico 11-3, 11-8, 12-10. The India duo saved four game points in third set to seal the match.

Manika and Archana had to dig deep to beat China's Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi in the semifinals on Saturday.

"I am very happy to have won this title...it was fun playing throughout as I always enjoy playing doubles with Manika Di. She is playing really well and has a very strong presence on the table which allows me to play freely," Archana told PTI.

In the women's singles, Manika did well to reach the semifinals.

Manika Batra
Table Tennis
Sports News

