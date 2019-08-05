Medha, Hemanth champs

Medha Shashidharan and Hemanth M Gowda clinched the women’s and men’s titles respectively in the 13th MS Ramaiah Anandashram State-ranking tournament for U-19 seniors and veterans here on Sunday,

In the women’s final, unseeded Medha arrested a mid-match rally and stunned top seed Deepthi Ramesh 21-15, 16-21, 21-18 to clinch the title.

In the corresponding men’s clash, top seed Hemanth lived up to his billing by defeating Raghu Mariswamy 21-19, 8-21, 21-15 to take home the crown.

The combination of Vasantha Kumar Hr and Arshith Surya took home the men’s doubles crown even as Deethya and Rachana KB claimed the women’s doubles title.

Results (final only): Men: Singles: 1-Hemanth M Gowda bt 2-Raghu Mariswamy 21-19, 8-21, 21-15.

Doubles: 1-Vasantha Kumar Hr/Ashith Surya bt 2-Prakash Raj S/ Vaibhaav 21-19. 22-20.

Women: Medha Shashidharan bt 1-Deepthi Ramesh 21-15, 16-21, 21-18. Doubles: 2-Deethya/Rachana K B bt Gm Nischitha/ Parvathi S Krishnan 21-16, 15-21, 21-16. Mixed doubles: 4-Kiran Kumar G/Gm Nischitha bt 1-Sai Pratheek Krishnaprasad/Ashwini K Bhat 22-20, 15-21, 22-20.

Over 45: Men: 2-Ashok Kumar Raghuram Cherkal bt Amoghavarsha Kh 21-13, 21-19.

Doubles: Parimelazhagan Pj/ Deepak Raj S bt Kirankumar Madanant/ Sunil K S 21-15, 18-21, 22-20.