Motorcycling-Bastianini wins Malaysian Grand Prix, Bagnaia extends championship lead

SEPANG, Malaysia: Ducati's Enea Bastianini claimed his first race victory of the season when he won the Malaysian Grand Prix ahead of Gresini's Alex Marquez on Sunday, while Jorge Martin failed to close the gap on championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.



Pole sitter Bagnaia eventually finished third while Pramac Racing's Martin, who was second fastest in qualifying, finished a distant fourth to fall 14 points behind Bagnaia in the championship.



Victory was sweet redemption for Bastianini, who broke his shoulder in the season-opening sprint in Portugal while he missed more races after undergoing surgery in September to mend broken bones in his left hand and left ankle.

The 25-year-old Italian was under pressure for results after making the switch to the factory Ducati team and he became the seventh different rider to win a race this season.



"I'm so tired. I gave my 100 per cent today. After a long time without a podium, I've got this victory," an exhausted Bastianini said in a post-race interview.

"My family and friends know what I've had to do to arrive here, it's fantastic."

Bastianini and Saturday's sprint winner Marquez were both quick off the line and left the two title contenders behind on the opening lap with some serious pace up front.