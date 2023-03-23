Nikhat, Nitu cruise into final of World Championships

Nikhat Zareen (50 kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48 kg) advanced to the final of the Women's World Championships with stellar semifinal wins here on Thursday.
While Nikhat out-punched Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0, Nitu eked out a 5-2 victory over Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.
Reigning champion Nikhat used her speed and tactical acumen to see off Valencia and continue the defence of her title.
Earlier in the rematch of last year's quarterfinals, Nitu and Balkibekova went all guns blazing in the first round. However, the Kazakh was more dominant and took the round 2-3.
In the second round, Nitu came out strongly, landing hooks and jabs.
Both boxers resorted to body blows and clinching with Nitu ending on top.
The final three minutes were a tense affair with Nitu getting the better of Balkibekova, forcing a bout review.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder
1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit
DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets
Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief
Scientists explain 2017 interstellar visitor not alien
US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes