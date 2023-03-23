Nikhat, Nitu cruise into final of World Championships

Nikhat, Nitu cruise into final of World Championships

Reigning champion Nikhat used her speed and tactical acumen to see off Valencia and continue the defence of her title

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 23 2023, 19:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 19:48 ist
India's Nikhat Zareen reacts after winning her 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) category semifinals match against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia at the 2023 IBA Women's Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Nikhat Zareen (50 kg) and Nitu Ghanghas (48 kg) advanced to the final of the Women's World Championships with stellar semifinal wins here on Thursday.

While Nikhat out-punched Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0, Nitu eked out a 5-2 victory over Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan.

Reigning champion Nikhat used her speed and tactical acumen to see off Valencia and continue the defence of her title.

Earlier in the rematch of last year's quarterfinals, Nitu and Balkibekova went all guns blazing in the first round. However, the Kazakh was more dominant and took the round 2-3.

In the second round, Nitu came out strongly, landing hooks and jabs.

Both boxers resorted to body blows and clinching with Nitu ending on top.

The final three minutes were a tense affair with Nitu getting the better of Balkibekova, forcing a bout review.

Sports News
Boxing
World Championships
Nikhat Zareen

